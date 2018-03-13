Report: Bears To Sign WR Taylor Gabriel To 4-Year Deal

By Chris Emma--

(670 The Score) The Bears agreed to sign a new top receiver in Allen Robinson and tight end in Trey Burton on Tuesday. Then, they followed through and got a slot target for the offense.

Taylor Gabriel will sign a four-year deal with the Bears at the start of free agency Wednesday. The deal was first reported on Twitter by former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, citing Gabriel himself as the source.

In the 27-year-old Gabriel, the Bears are adding a prototypical slot receiver for an offense quickly transforming itself with the help of free agency. Gabriel has 132 career receptions, 1,819 yards and eight touchdowns in four years split with the Browns and Falcons. Last season, he posted 33 catches, 378 yards and a touchdown in 16 games with Atlanta.

Chicago woke up Tuesday to the news that Robinson, considered the top receiver available on the open market, had agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. Later in the morning, the team agreed to terms with Burton on a four-year deal. The team also agreed to a deal with kicker Cody Parkey on a busy day of negotiations.

Deals can't be made official until Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT with the opening of the NFL's new league year.