Report: Bears To Sign TE Trey Burton
Burton has agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $32 million.
By Chris Emma--
(670 The Score) The Bears will sign free-agent tight end Trey Burton to a four-year deal worth up to $32 million, according to an NFL Media report.
Burton, 26, hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Super Bowl champion Eagles as their second tight end. He famously threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play late in the first half of his team's Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
In Burton, the Bears are adding another target for 23-year-old quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The team is also expected to sign 24-year-old receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million, as agreed upon early Tuesday morning.
The Bears lacked a playmaker at tight end last season. Veteran Zach Miller suffered a horrific knee injury in late October, while Dion Sims primarily served as a blocker while catching just 15 passes. Then-rookie Adam Shaheen had only 12 receptions while struggling to get acclimated to the NFL game.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670.